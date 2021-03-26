DOJ: More than 400 facing charges relating to coronavirus relief fraud

CNN– Hundreds of Americans are facing charges for crimes related to federal COVID relief programs. The Justice Department said 474 people are accused of breaking the law, after investigators identified more than half a billion dollars taken from relief programs using fraud.

So far, DOJ prosecutors have charged 120 people who they say targeted the Paycheck Protection Program. Prosecutors have also charged more than 140 people for unemployment insurance fraud since the start of the pandemic.