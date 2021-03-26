EMA: Pfizer vaccine can be stored at normal freezer temperatures for two weeks

CNN– The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can now be stored at normal freezer temperature for two weeks, according to the European Medicines Agency. The EMA says that the change is supported by new stability data, and that the new storage option gives more flexibility with its distribution.

The agency had previously said the vaccine had to be stored in ultra-cold freezers, lasting up to six months, or at normal refrigeration temperatures for up to five days.