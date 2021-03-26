Hourly employees at Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse are getting a raise

CNN– The owner of several chain restaurants, like Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse says his employees are getting a raise. The hourly employees will be taking home at least $10 an hour, including tips, starting next week. That will increase to $11 next year and to $12 in 2023.

The move will affect about 20% of workers, and the goal is to attract more employees. The CEO says its workers who earn tips already make an average of more than 20-dollars an hour.