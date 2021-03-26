Lexington man accused of setting and abandoning two building fires

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a man is facing arson charges after he set and abandoned two building fires on Tuesday morning. Deputies say 28-year-old Corey Wayne Roscow has been charged with two counts of third degree arson.

“Detectives who reviewed security video determined Roscow started a fire at an abandoned building in the 500 block of Pond Branch Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Roscow can be seen on video in the area before any visible flames.”

Investigators say security footage shows Roscow also driving by another fire on Pond Branch Road.

“Roscow waited until flames were visible before he reported the fires to a fire station on Calks Ferry Road,” Koon said.

Authorities say Roscow was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.