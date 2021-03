Lowe’s giving away free garden-to-go project kits to customers in April

CNN– Lowe’s is celebrating spring by giving out free garden-to-go project kits to customers. The gardening kits include a variety of gardening products like saplings, seeds and recipes.

The kits can be picked up curbside, but families have to register for them first. Registration kicks off on April first, with the first kits being given out on April 8.