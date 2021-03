Midlands Mugshots- March 25

1/25

BARRON, EBONY SHENTELL

DUI / DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, LESS THAN .10 1ST OFFENSE TRAFFIC/UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE FEE VIOLATION 1ST OFFENSE RSG / RECEIVING STOLEN GOODS, VALUE LESS THAN $2,000 TRAFFIC/DUS LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 2ND OFFENSE-LEXINGTON CO.