Suspected Chicago shoplifter accused of shooting police officer, security guard Thursday

CNN,

CNN– A suspected shoplifter is accused of shooting a Chicago police officer Thursday. Officers said the suspect had also allegedly shot a security guard at a nearby Home Depot. Additional police caught up with the gunman and returned fire, shooting him.

The officer that was shot in the shoulder was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the security guard is “fighting for his life.” The suspect is in custody, but there are no details on his condition or what charges he is facing.

