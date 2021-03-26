Tornadoes tearing through southern states leave six dead Thursday

CNN– Six people are dead after at least 23 tornadoes tore through Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia on Thursday. One person died in Georgia, where officials are describing the damage southwest of Atlanta as “catastrophic.”

Five people lost their lives in Calhoun County, Alabama after the state was hit with 17 reported tornadoes. Officials say three people from one family were among the victims. A 13-year-old girl survived, but lost her mother and grandparents. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency across 46 counties.

A new storm is expected to produce more severe weather for the south this weekend, including tornadoes. The biggest threat for tornadoes is expected to be from Arkansas to northern Mississippi and into Tennessee on Saturday.