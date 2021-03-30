Pfizer hoping to manufacture 2.5 billion coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of 2021

CNN– Pfizer and BioNTech say they are now hoping to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of their coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year. This comes as the United States continues its push to get people vaccinated.

As of Monday, more than 95 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 52.5 million people are fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, at full vaccination, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were both 90% effective at preventing infections.