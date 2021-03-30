Prescribed burn at Fort Jackson today

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Fort Jackson announced that they are conducting a prescribed burn of nearly 194 acres close to Leesburg Road, north of McCrady Training Center today. Officials say the burn began at about 10 a.m.

According to officials, the burn will be conducted by The Forestry Branch at Fort Jackson. Authorities say that while the burn is by Leesburg Road, smoke could drift into surrounding areas.

Hazard reduction burns help reduce fuel buildup and lower the chances of a larger fire breaking out.