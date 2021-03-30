Tony Madlock introduced as new SC State basketball coach Tuesday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State introduced former Memphis assistant Tony Madlock as its head men’s basketball coach Tuesday.

The school held a ceremony for Madlock’s introduction on campus.

“I’ve won at every level,” said Madlock Tuesday. “I know what winning means.”

Bulldogs athletic director Stacy L. Danley announced the move last Thursday.

Madlock has spent 25 years as an assistant coach, including the past three seasons at Memphis under head coach and college teammate Penny Hardaway.

Before that, Madlock was at Mississippi as an assistant for three seasons and then served as interim head coach in 2017-18.

“(SC State) is one of those schools that’s under the radar right now, but if they continue to make the resources, I think they can do something special here.”

Madlock takes over for Murray Garvin, whose contract was not renewed after eight-plus seasons. The Bulldogs play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and went 1-17 this past season.

Information from the Associated Press was used in the writing of this article.