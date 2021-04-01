Capitol Police inspector general releases preliminary report on January 6 riots

CNN– The inspector general for the U.S. Capitol Police has issued a scathing preliminary report about the Capitol Hill riots. The IG found the department failed to send out intelligence, as early as December 30, suggesting protesters may have been inclined to become violent. The report also states police weren’t prepared for demonstrations planned on January 6.

The Capitol Police Department was criticized in the report for failing to pass along a memo from the FBI that warned about potential violence.

The riot left nearly 140 law enforcement officers injured.