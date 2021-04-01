Consumer News: Social Security recipients could soon see relief checks, Spring Breakers fuel busy month for travel and more!

CNN– Social Security recipients will be among those who could soon receive their stimulus check. The Treasury Department and IRS are working on paying Social Security recipients and others who receive federal benefits. They could receive up to $1,400. Officials say the majority of these payments will be sent electronically. People should expect to receive the money in their bank accounts by April 7. You can check your status at irs.gov.

Spring break travelers may have boosted air travel in March. New data from the TSA shows the agency screened more than 38 million people, and more than one million travelers a day for 26 days in March. That’s the busiest since the pandemic began, but the CDC is still recommending people not to travel for now.

ABC NEWS– Delta is the latest airline to announce they’ll start booking middle seats in May. ABC’s Gio Benitez is at LaGuardia with a look at what that means for passenger safety.