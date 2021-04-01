Man caught trying to cut his way through prison fence to deliver drugs

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A man was arrested Wednesday after he was found bleeding inside the fence at the Tyger River Correctional Institution.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections say Nathaniel Jose Perez, 19, was bleeding from apparent cuts from the fence’s razor wire. A large hole had been cut into the fence, and some pieces of what appeared to be Perez’s clothing were found stuck there.

Staff alerted to the activity found Perez between an inner and outer fence in the upper prison yard.

Officers found four backpacks filled with marijuana, cellphones, tobacco, alcohol and other items. SCDC charged Perez with trespassing onto a correctional facility, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and attempting to furnish prisoners with contraband.

Authorities believed he was dropping off the illicit goods for inmates in exchange for money.