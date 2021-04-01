Pfizer: Vaccine offers at least six months of protection against COVID-19

CNN– Pfizer says protection from its COVID-19 vaccine lasts at least six months after the second dose. The pharmaceutical company has been studying the vaccine in nearly 5,000 volunteers. Among that group, 77 people who were vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

Pfizer says this makes its vaccine 100% effective against what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls severe disease, and 95% effective against the FDA’s definition.

Previous estimates indicated protection lasts at least 90 days. Pfizer’s ongoing phase three trials also appear to show the vaccine provides full protection against the South Africa variant.