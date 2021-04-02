CDC says vaccinated individuals are considered low risk travelers.

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says if you have had your COVID-19 shots, you can travel with less worry. Friday, the agency updated its guidance for travel for people who have been fully vaccinated.

The cdc considers vaccinated individuals to be low risk travelers during the pandemic. That means if you are vaccinated, you don’t need to quarantine after visiting a foreign country.

The health agency still advises that if you are travelling internationally, you will need a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days before you board your flight.