IRS to send more money to those shorted on original stimulus payments

CNN– The IRS is sending out more money to people who were shorted in their original stimulus payments. The so-called “plus-up” payments are going to those whose 2020 tax returns show they are owed more money. One example is if you earned less money in 2020 than in previous years.

Low income social security recipients and others who didn’t file in 2019 or 2020 may also be getting some money this week.