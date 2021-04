Study: Nearly 40,000 children have lost a parent to COVID-19

CNN– A new study looked into how long we will feel the impact of COVID-19. The report published in the JAMA Pediatrics medical journal says nearly 40,000 children under 18-years-old have lost a parent to the disease.

That number does not include non-parental caregivers. The data is based on statistical modeling, and not a survey or administrative data.