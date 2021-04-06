ACLU sues McMaster for ordering state workers’ office return

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP)– The American Civil Liberties Union is suing South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster over an executive order requiring state agencies to fast-track employees’ return to the office during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The complaint filed Monday argues that McMaster’s order exceeds his authority and disproportionately harms women, caregivers, those with disabilities and Black people. McMaster issued the order last month, as vaccinations ramped up in the state and virus cases declined. A spokesman for McMaster says the Department of Administration has worked with agency heads to bring employees back to the office safely, providing flexibility for accommodations and giving time to implement safety precautions.