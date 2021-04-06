Dr. Fauci says COVID-19 spreads more between kids in team sports than in the classroom

CNN– Dr. Anthony Fauci says COVID-19 is spreading more among children in team sports environments than in classrooms. Speaking to Good Morning America, Dr. Fauci said when you track cases in schools. they frequently come from sports. He explained that’s because kids on sports teams are spending long periods of time together.

Masks are also frequently not worn while playing sports. Fauci made the statement while discussing COVID-19 variants that are now infecting younger people.