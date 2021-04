Poll: 52% of parents say they will get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19 when it becomes available

CNN– According to a new poll, 52% of parents will get their kids a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available for their age group. The Axios-Ipsos poll also found that Republicans are most resistant to having their child vaccinated.

24% of those surveyed said they were somewhat or very likely to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them in their state.