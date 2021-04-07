Consumer News: Disney to loosen mask policy in FL parks, restaurants reporting a ketchup shortage and more!

CNN– You still have time to file your taxes in South Carolina. The state Department of Revenue extended the tax deadline for the individual income tax return from April 15 to May 17. The IRS has also delayed the federal tax filing deadline to May 17. Officials say the government wanted to give Americans more time to file because the pandemic made taxes more complicated.

Disney is set to loosen the restrictions on its mask policy. Starting Thursday, guests will be able to remove face coverings to take outdoor photos at its Florida parks. Disney says guests must remain in one place while taking photos and social distance. Previously, the company only allowed guests to remove their masks if they were actively eating, drinking or swimming. Disneyland in California is set to re-open on April 30.

Restaurants are reporting a ketchup shortage. Many restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive during COVID-19, and that caused a need for more ketchup packets. Once those started running low, some eateries began pouring out bulk ketchup into individual cups. According to restaurant business platform, Plate IQ, the ketchup shortage has caused packet prices to rise 13% since January 2020. USA Today reports that Heinz is working to increase its supplies in order to produce 12 billion packets a year.