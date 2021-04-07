DHEC: 324 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 324 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State 468,939 with 8,118 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 6,250 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 7.9%

According to the department, a total of 2,169,505 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.