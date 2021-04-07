Help benefit Transitions Homeless Center this June through the fifth annual “Chefs’ Feast”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On June 13, Synovus Bank is presenting the fifth annual Chefs’ Feast to benefit Transitions Homeless Center. The event, chaired by TakoSushi restaurant group owner Kevin Goldsmith, will feature a multi-course meal along with wine pairings explained by sommelier Cary Goldsmith. The is scheduled to take place at the Palmetto Club, from 6-9 p.m.

This year marks Transitions Homeless Center’s 10th anniversary. Winners of Volunteer Leader Awards will be recognized and there evening will also feature a small, culinary-based silent auction.

All funds raised through sponsorships and tickets will go directly to benefit Transitions Homeless Center, thanks to presenting sponsor Synovus Bank. The organization provides aid to 350 homeless men and women every day.

“Many Transitions residents and past clients work in the food industry, so an event featuring local foods and talent provides a very special opportunity to celebrate that synergy,” said Craig Currey, CEO of Transitions. “We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from these chefs. Like our clients, they have had a tough year and we appreciate their continued willingness to support our work and to hire our clients whenever possible,” said Transitions Vice President Liz Igleheart.

Chefs’ Feast sponsors will be invited to a VIP reception before the dinner, where they will be served hand-rolled sushi and a special sake cocktail while getting the opportunity to talk with the evening’s chefs. For sponsorship information, contact Elizabeth Igleheart at EIgleheart@Transitionssc.org or call 803-708-4861, extension 207.

Transitions says the following chefs will be preparing the evening’s meal:

Kevin Goldsmith Augusta, GA-based restaurateur, and owner of the TakoSushi restaurant group. TakoSushi’s menu is inspired by Kevin’s time living in New Mexico and his love of Asian cuisine. He is a 50-year veteran of the food and beverage industry with multiple successful concepts in the restaurant and catering industries. He is actively developing a new restaurant concept that will debut later in 2021.

Jason Palmer Executive Chef of the Palmetto Club for more than 4 years, Chef Palmer has over 20 years of food and beverage experience and is well-versed in American, French, and Hispanic cuisine with Asian influences. Originally from Maine, his career has taken him from positions at top restaurants in Colorado to Executive Chef for the Country Club of the South in Alpharetta, GA., before putting down roots in his wife’s hometown of Lexington, SC.

Vinnie Livoti and Lawrence Wright Chef Livoti has been the Director of Food Services for BlueCross BlueShield of SC for 20 years. This was preceded by 20 years in the food service industry working for Harpers Restaurants and Birds on a Wire. Chef Wright has been manager of one of the onsite cafes at BlueCross BlueShield for over 10 years. Previously, he was the Executive Chef at Villa Tronco. Both are well known participants in many charity food events.

Nate Lindsay A native of Connecticut, Nate followed his formal training at the Connecticut Culinary Institute with a position at Amelia Island Plantation, FL. From there, his 17-year journey has taken him to the helm of award-winning restaurants in Napa, CA, Washington, D.C., and Jacksonville, FL. Chef Lindsay recently planted roots in his wife’s hometown of Augusta, GA, where he took up residency at Abel Brown Restaurant. A supporter of local farms and sustainable fishing, Chef Lindsay strongly believes that a great recipe requires a chef to source seasonal, quality ingredients, and he is looking forward to sharing his vision with the upcoming opening of his new restaurant concept in Augusta.

Kristian Niemi Recognized as one of the driving forces behind the culinary growth of Columbia, Chef Niemi has created more than six highly successful restaurant concepts over the years, as well as the Great American Whiskey Fair. Currently Executive Chef/Owner of Bourbon and Black Rooster restaurants, he is also the managing partner of the Farm to Table Event Company and Honey River Catering.



“I want our menu to reflect the personality of our chefs,” explained event chair, Kevin Goldsmith. “That’s what makes this event so special and unique.”

You can register for the event on Transitions’ website.

Transitions has helped 3,000 individuals transition into permanent housing since it opened in 2011. The organization also provides employment services and serves over 500 meals a day.