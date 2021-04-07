LCFS: Spark caused gas station to catch fire on Broad Street

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters say a spark caused a gas station to catch fire on Tuesday.

Authorities say it happened at Derrick’s Service Center, which operates as a gas station and a service garage, on the 300 block of Broad Street.

According to investigators, upon arrival, they saw several vehicles, a gas tanker, and the gas station on fire.

Officials say they believe the fire started when a spark ignited fumes of the gas truck, while it was offloading its gas supply at the gas station.

Although the fires were extinguished, the gas station is a total loss, while four vehicles and the gas tanker were destroyed.

Authorities didn’t report any injuries.

Firefighters from the Columbia Airport, Batesburg-Leesville and Irmo assisted in extinguishing the fires.