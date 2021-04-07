Study says one in three COVID-19 survivors may suffer longer term brain disease

CNN– A new study finds that one in three people who had COVID-19 may suffer longer term brain disease. Researchers writing in the Lancet Psychiatry Journal say 34% of coronavirus survivors received a neurological or psychological diagnosis within six months of infection. Anxiety and mood disorders were the two most diagnosed.

Conditions were more severe in hospitalized patients, but common in outpatients too. The study examined electronic health records of more than 230,000 patients, making it the largest yet.