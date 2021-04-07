USC’s biggest donor blasts UofSC in letter sent to board, administration

According to the Post and Courier, USC's biggest donor, Darla Moore took issue with the University's failure to acknowledge the passing of her mother

Columbia, SC ( WOLO) — According to the Post and Courier, the University of South Carolina, Darla Moore says she is “embarrassed and Humiliated to be associated” with the University after they failed to acknowledge the passing of her mother April 1, 2021.

The Post and Courier Newspaper shared a portion of the letter they say was penned by Darla Moore and sent to USC’s board and administration yesterday.

Moore who has reportedly donated roughly $75 million dollars to the school over the years, ended her letter saying,

“The deepest regret of my life is the effort and resources I have expended on your behalf”.

Moore’s 89 year old mother passed away April 1st, she reportedly sent the letter to the school on the 5th.