White House: Nearly half of U.S. adults will have received at least one vaccine dose by end of weekend

CNN– The United States is approaching another major milestone in the COVID-19 vaccine. The White House says by the end of the weekend, nearly half of all adults would have had their first shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 42% of the population over 18 has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Another coronavirus update, the CDC now projects there will be about 20,000 fewer virus related deaths by May 1. More than 556,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.