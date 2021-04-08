Doctors Care and parent co. to pay more than $22 million settlement for False Claims Act allegations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The state’s largest urgent care network is paying more than $22 million to settle false claims act allegations.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart says Doctors Care and its management company, UCI Medical Affiliates of South Carolina, will pay $22.5 million after they were accused of falsely certifying that certain visits were performed by providers who were credentialed to bill Medicaid, Medicare and Tricare for medical services.

From 2013-2018, it is alleged that UCI was unable to maintain necessary billing credentials for most Doctors Care providers to bill services to these insurers. Authorities allege that UCI submitted false claims linking uncredentialed rendering providers to credentialed billing providers in order to get the claims paid.

“When healthcare companies do business with the federal government, they must follow the rules like everyone else,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart. “All companies with this distinction – regardless of size – should honor their commitment to provide competent care to the full letter of the law. Our office will continue to protect tax dollars and ensure the rule of law is followed.”

Authorities say there is no evidence that and Doctors Care provider lacked a medical license or that patient care was compromised due to this issue.

“Taxpayers and Medicare patients rightly expect medical providers to be properly credentialed before billing for their services,” said Derrick L. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge of the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS-OIG”). “Working with our law enforcement partners, we will continue protecting Federal healthcare programs.”