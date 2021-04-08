No one hurt after U-Haul trailer hanging over side of bridge closes two lanes on I-126

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Two lanes of the bridge on I-126 were closed Thursday after a U-Haul trailer went over the curb, hanging on the side of the bridge. It happened around 3 p.m. on the bridge just before Greystone Boulevard.

Columbia Police say the driver lost control and ran up on the curb which lead the trailer to go over the side.

Investigators say they are working with the department of transportation to make sure the bridge was not damaged. No one was hurt.