President Biden unveiling executive actions on guns, as part of his gun control plan

CNN– Thursday, President Joe Biden is unveiling the first part of his plan for gun control, with six executive actions in the works.

Some of the actions include a rule tightening restrictions on so-called ghost guns, which are handmade or self-assembled firearms that do not have serial numbers. Another, is a rule restricting pistol stabilizing braces which make weapons more stable and accurate. The president is also suggesting “red flag” legislation for states, which would allow family or police to have the court temporarily take guns away from people who might hurt themselves, or others. Another one of the actions would provide money for community violence interventions.

The president committed to taking action after the recent mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder.