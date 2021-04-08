Sam Adams wants to buy you a beer after you get vaccinated for COVID-19

CNN– One beer company wants to give you free beer, but only if you get vaccinated. Starting Monday April 12, if you post your vaccination sticker or bandage, the company will send you $7 through the Cash App for a beer at your favorite bar.

Got a shot? Get a Sam. Starting April 12th, post your COVID-19 vaccine photo with #ShotForSam on Twitter and Sam Adams will buy you a beer. Legal says 👉 No purchase necessary. 21+. program duration 4/12 – 5/15. Void where prohibited. pic.twitter.com/sx6i1VSJ6B — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) April 7, 2021

Remember to include #ShotforSam on Instagram or Twitter, then check for a direct message. Of course, make sure you have a Cash App account.

The offer is only available to those 21-years-old and up.