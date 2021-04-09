Become a hero for a Midlands girl living with Sanfilippo syndrome Saturday at the Super Eliza 5K!
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday, you have a chance to lace up your running shoes and be a super hero for a Midlands girl. Eliza O’Neill is a young girl living with Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare genetic metabolism disorder that can lead to problems in the brain and nervous system.
Friday morning, the Sanfilippo Foundation, headed up by Eliza’s dad, will hold a 5K Friday at 8 a.m. to raise money for treatment for Eliza and other children like her.
If you would like to participate registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Blatt Center at the University of South Carolina.
For more information, visit SuperEliza5K.com.