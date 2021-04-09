Officials warn against trying to purchase a coronavirus vaccine online

CNN– Officials are warning the public not to buy the coronavirus vaccine online. Cyber security firm, Check Point, has been investigating COVID-19 related advertisements on the dark web for months for things like negative coronavirus tests and now, vaccines.

These products are not just appearing online. Interpol issued a global alert last year, warning that organized crime networks would take advantage of the pandemic. Both Interpol and Check Point stress you cannot legitimately buy a COVID-19 vaccine online. They say you may never receive a vial, and if you do, you don’t know what’s in it.