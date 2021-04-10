Gamecock Women’s Soccer Drops 2-1 Decision to Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 11 South Carolina women’s soccer (10-4-0, 6-2-0 SEC) dropped a tough match against No. 8 Clemson on a rainy Saturday night at Stone Stadium. The Tigers used two second-half goals to come from behind and defeat the Gamecocks.

Corinna Zullo scored the Gamecocks’ lone goal in the first half after a through ball from fellow freshman Catherine Barry . Of the 29 goals Carolina has scored this season, 15 have come from the freshman class. Zullo, who has scored four goals this season, scored the goal in the 28th minute.

Both of Clemson’s goals came from Megan Bornkamp, a freshman midfielder, with both coming in the final 20 minutes of action. The first came off a rebound opportunity that came off the crossbar in the 71st minute with the other squeaking past Heather Hinz in the 82nd minute.

Hinz finished the match with six saves, tying a career high for the sophomore goalkeeper. The Gamecocks also registered their first team save of the spring season when Claire Griffiths cleared away a shot opportunity in the first half.

South Carolina is back in action on April 17, on the road, agasint No. 2 North Carolina. The match will be contested on ACC Network Extra at 1 p.m. in Chapel Hill. Then the Gamecocks will await a potential selection for the 2021 NCAA Tournament on April 19.

