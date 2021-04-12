SCDPS, Lt. Governor Evette announce crackdown on litter as part of the ‘Great South Carolina Cleanup Week’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette announced a statewide crackdown on littering Monday, in part of the ‘Great South Carolina Cleanup Week.’ As a part of a partnership with Palmetto Pride, the department says drivers can expect to see increased litter violations being issued this week, in order to help keep our state beautiful.

According to Palmetto Pride, more than 80% of littering is intentional, and 21% of roadway litter comes from unsecured loads.