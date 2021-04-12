Surveyors confirm tornado after storms hit South Carolina

SENECA, S.C. (AP) – The National Weather Service confirm that a weak tornado hit near Moore in upstate South Carolina on Saturday. Surveyors said Sunday that the EF-O tornado had top winds of 80 mph and a path of 1.1 miles, damaging a house and some trees. Officials also report a car flipped and a CVS pharmacy was damaged in the Oconee County town of Seneca. Trees and power lines were reported downed in Spartanburg and Greenville counties. There was also some roof damage, and a radio tower was snapped. Seneca Fire Chief Richie Caudill says that a driver was sitting at a traffic signal when winds flipped the car. The woman suffered minor injuries.