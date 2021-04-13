Funeral service for Rock Hill doctor and family killed in shooting last week to take place Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCCB)– Funeral services for family members murdered in a mass shooting in Rock Hill begin Wednesday. A memorial service for the Lesslie family is being held at 3 p.m. at the West End Baptist Church. Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara and two of their grandkids, Adah and Noah, were killed at the Lesslie family home.

Last week, authorities say former NFL player Phillip Adams first shot two men working on an HVAC unit outside the home. James Lewis died at the scene. Robert Shook later died at the hospital from his injuries. Police say Adams then forced his way into the home where he shot and killed members of the Lesslie family.