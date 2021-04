Pine Ridge Police Department introducing new police chief Tuesday evening

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Pine Ridge Police Department will have a new chief starting Tuesday. Andre Williams will be sworn in at 7 p.m. during a Town Hall meeting. In 2011, Williams was appointed as the Chief of Police in Chester. He was appointed the Chief of Police in Kingstree in 2018. Williams also previously served in the U.S. Army and National Guard.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. on Pine Ridge’s Facebook page.