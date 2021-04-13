RCSD looking for missing 13-year-old

1/2 Mekayla Martin Mekayla Martin Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

2/2 Mekayla Martin 2 Mekayla Martin Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old who was last seen Sunday night. Deputies say Mekayla Martin was last seen at her home on Brighton Hill Road.

Authorities describe Martin as 5’3″, 180 lbs. and has long braids. Officials say she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a skull and roses on it and black shorts.

If you see Martin or know where she may be, call 911. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.