Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns reach one-year deal worth up to $10M, source says

Free agent Jadeveon Clowney is signing with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Clowney signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Tennessee Titans last season to be reunited with Mike Vrabel, who was his defensive coordinator with the Houston Texans when he posted career highs in sacks (9.5), quarterback hits (21) and tackles for a loss (21). Those high expectations were not met in Tennessee, primarily due to a nagging knee injury that occurred in October and landed Clowney on injured reserve the following month.

He failed to record a sack in eight games with the Titans last season, but he did register six quarterback hits.

Clowney is fully recovered from a knee procedure that was performed in December.

The No. 1 overall selection by the Texans in 2014, Clowney can play any position along the defensive front, which makes him valuable to any team that wants scheme versatility. He is a disruptive player as an interior pass rusher or coming off the edge.

Clowney, who turned 28 in February, has posted 255 tackles (75 for a loss), 86 quarterback hits and 32 sacks in his seven seasons. Over his career, he has dealt with various knee injuries, in addition to groin, elbow, back and Lisfranc injuries.

