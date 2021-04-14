SC Attorney General Alan Wilson leading coalition of AG’s against bill that would grant D.C. statehood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO), (CNN)– On Capitol Hill, a House committee is slated to vote on a bill that would grant Washington D.C. statehood. Democrats previously brought up the bill during the last session of Congress. It passed in the House, but failed in the GOP controlled Senate.

Now that Democrats have a narrow majority, they’re bringing it back for consideration. They see statehood as a civil rights and representation issue. Republicans argue it’s a partisan effort to tip the scales of Congress. They also claim creating a 51st state through legislation is unconstitutional.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he is leading a coalition of more than 20 AG’s against the decision. The bill faces an uphill battle

and will not likely get the 60 votes it needs to pass in the Senate.

“There’s a clear reason we’re against granting statehood to D.C.,” Attorney General Wilson said. “We’re sworn to uphold the Constitution and it would be unconstitutional to make Washington, D.C. a state. The Founding Fathers opposed statehood for the nation’s seat of government.”