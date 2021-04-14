Study finds that kids’ healthiest meals come from school

CNN– A new study found the healthiest meal of the day for kids comes from school cafeterias. Researchers analyzed the diets of more than 21,000 kids from 2003 and 2018. They found the percentage of food eaten at schools that was poor nutritional quality declined from 55% to 24% over those 15 years.

One of the study’s authors says the decrease mainly happened after 2010. That’s when the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act was passed. The act established new nutrition standards for meals in schools aimed at making sure kids have access to healthy meals.