CDC says about 5,800 vaccinated individuals have still been infected with COVID-19

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 5,800 people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 still became infected. They’re known as vaccine breakthrough infections.

Some of those 5,800 cases got seriously ill and 74 people died. It’s the first indication from the CDC on how effective the vaccines are in real life. The cases are not unexpected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections.

As tens of millions of people are vaccinated, more similar cases are expected.