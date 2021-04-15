Consumer News: Retail sales are up, your dog could be Busch’s new “Chief Tasting Officer” and more!

CNN– Retail sales are up. The United States Commerce Department reported retail sales soared 9.8% in March compared to February. Experts say the rebound comes on the heels of the the $1,400 stimulus checks. They also say the growing job market, more people getting vaccinated and lifted restrictions on stores likely helped.

If you’re looking for a job, Dollar General is planning to add 20,000 workers this spring nationwide. This includes full and part time staff in stores and at distribution centers, as well as drivers for its private trucking fleet. This latest hiring spree will expand the company’s workforce by 13%. If you don’t have a location close to you yet, that might change. Dollar General is set to open more than 1,000 stores this year.

Dog lovers, you’re going to want to hear this! Bush is offering $20,000 for your dog to drink beer. Not exactly real beer, but the brand’s special “Dog Brew” with alcohol free bone broth. The company is looking to find an official Dog Brew taster. It’s going to be a ‘ruff’ job, but if your pup is picked, they will become the new CTO or “Chief Tasting Officer.” To apply, post a picture of your dog on social media, along with their qualifications and the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest.