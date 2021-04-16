American Airlines to bring back 200 flight attendants in preparation for summer travel

CNN– American Airlines says they’re bringing back 200 flight attendants in July as it prepares for a busy flying summer. The Flight Attendants Union told its members any necessary training will take place in May. American Airlines is planning to fly more than 90% of the domestic seat capacity it flew in 2019, the summer before the pandemic. The airline says it will soon be flying all of the planes it put in storage by the end of the year.