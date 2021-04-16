Pet Supermarket wants to honor teachers using pets in class through their Teacher Appreciation Contest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Leading up to Teacher Appreciation Week starting May 3, Pet Supermarket is having a contest to recognize educators making a difference in their classrooms with the assistance from animals of all sizes. Pet Supermarket wants you to nominate your favorite teachers that have incorporated pets into their lesson plans for their Teacher Appreciation Contest.

The winners will receive a $250 gift cart to Pet Supermarket and a $500 donation to their school.

“Our store associates and leadership have been hearing stories about some amazing educators using animals from dogs and cats to bearded dragons and other pets to help students stay interested and engaged in virtual learning throughout the pandemic, and we want to celebrate and recognize the creative efforts of those teachers,” said Pet Supermarket’s Vice President of Marketing Aileen Bilyeu. “Pet Supermarket is proud to be supporting the educators and schools in our local communities that are engaging young minds with animals.”

Five winners will be announced during the first week of May. To enter, visit petsupermarket.com/teacher-appreciation-week.