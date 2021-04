Reese’s launching its own makeup line with HipDot

CNN– We’ve told you about food chains getting into the cosmetic business like Chipotle, and now Reese’s is joining the bandwagon. It has teamed up with HipDot to launch a makeup line.

It might smell like chocolate and peanut butter, but it’s not edible. The collection features two eye shadow palettes in milk chocolate and white chocolate, along with two lip balms and two makeup brushes.

It’s on sale now at Ulta, HipDot, and Hershey’s websites.