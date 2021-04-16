Testimony wraps in the Derek Chauvin trial

Chauvin decides not to testify in his own defense as testimony ends

(CNN) — Testimony has wrapped in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin opting not to testify in his own defense. The court is recess for the remainder of the week, and will resume Monday with the jury being sequestered until they are able to come back with a verdict.

Camila Bernal is in Minneapolis and brings us the latest.