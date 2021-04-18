Austin police release photo of shooting suspect still on the run after killing 3 people

Associated Press,

AUSTIN, TX. (AP): A 41-year-old man is wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, and police officials searching the surrounding area are warning residents that the suspect might take a hostage.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Sunday that the suspect, Stephen Broderick, is considered armed and dangerous. He asked area residents to shelter in place and to call their neighbors to check on them.

He says Broderick might take hostages.

Chacon says Broderick is suspected in the killing of two Hispanic women and one Black man.

